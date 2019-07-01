South Carolina’s Motor Fuel User Fee goes into effect on Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting Monday, South Carolina’s Motor Fuel User Fee will go into effect causing you to pay more at the pump.

This user fee increase is a part of the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act passed by lawmakers in 2017.

Right now, the gas tax is up at 22-cents per gallon. The gas tax increase will continue to increase two-cents every July until 2022.

In two years, the gas tax increase has generated more than $650-million for the state’s Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund.

Taxpayers can claim a credit on this tax. According to the Department of Revenue, more than 120-thousand taxpayers took advantage of that this year. It resulted in nearly $2-million dollars in credits.

These numbers are expected to increase next year, as the gas tax increase will continue for another three years.