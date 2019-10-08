Speak Up SC: Show your support for ending domestic violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. You can speak up and join the conversation about domestic violence in the Lowcountry with three separate events beginning next week.

Coming off the heels of ranking 5th in the nation for women murdered by men (according to the Violence Policy Center) and the death of another woman (Ebony Clare) in our community, leaders say it is more important than ever that individuals recognize their role in finding and implementing a solution and speaking up against violence in community.

A town hall event featuring six panelists will take place on Monday, October 14th at The Schoolhouse. This event will include a meet-and-greet with local elected officials.

An annual luncheon will happen on Wednesday, October 16th at Hotel Bennett, featuring New York Times bestselling author, Janine Latus as the keynote speaker.

Then, round out the events with Walk A Mile event on October 19th at Park Circle. This is a family-friendly event that features a high heel sprint race for the men.