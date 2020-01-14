WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Supporting children who have been affected by their parent’s or caregiver’s cancer diagnosis.

This Sunday, you are invited to attend “Stand by Me: A Day to Lift Up and Love” at the Dance Conservatory of Charleston in West Ashley.

Join for an afternoon of FUN creative play: dancing, crafts and theatre play to support The Lonon Foundation. Please join us for:

1. Hip Hop instruction by Miss Monica Ball of Dance Conservatory of Charleston

2. Musical theatre play by Miss Courtney Sarre of Charleston Academy of Musical Theatre

3. Pointe shoe and hip hop hat decorating donated by Allegro Dance Shop and Capezio

4. Closing performances by YOU!! Let’s show everyone how much fun we had!!!

5. Refreshments from Paisano’s Pizza and Cupcake DownSouth will be provided too!

The Lonon Foundation is a Charleston-based 501 (C)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to help children affected by their parent’s or caregiver’s cancer diagnosis find comfort, heal and grow from their shared experiences. The foundation was established in 2016 by Anna Lonon in memory of her late husband Mike who lost his life to head and neck cancer at the age of 32.

This FUNraising event is being hosted by Colleen Underriner and all proceeds will be donated to the Lonon Foundation to support their UPLIFT program (Using Play, Love, Inspiration and Friendship as Therapy), co-founded by College of Charleston students, Dari Goldman, Alyssa Gallo and McKenzie Wofford. These programs are offered at no cost to children ages 5-17 who are struggling with their loved one’s cancer diagnosis.

Learn more: https://www.thelononfoundation.org/