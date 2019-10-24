Stewards of the Soil Festival

Andrews High School provides an interesting and interactive learning experience for students. We're in Georgetown county for our Cool School of the week.

The Z Space lab at Andrews High School uses computer applications to engage students in standards-based learning experiences. Teacher YeVonne Abrams says, "This is a combination of virtual reality and augmented reality, and it gives students an immersive and interactive experience to be able to do things we can't do in a regular classroom. The images are in 3D, a lot like watching a 3D movie except it's a lot more interactive because they can dissect things. They can build things. They can create." Junior Xavier Linen says, "Z Space is fun. It's a more interactive way of learning and you get more hands on and a better approach to what you're supposed to be learning."