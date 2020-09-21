Students across the Lowcountry to return to the classroom starting Monday for CCSD and DD2

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Elementary and middle school students wait-listed for in-person learning in the Charleston County School District will return to the classroom on Monday. The district is expecting to welcome back some eight-thousand students.

District officials said they’re prepared, as the majority of students have already been in schools this year when the district kicked off leap week just a few weeks ago.

Associate Superintendent of Elementary Schools for Charleston County, Michelle Simmons, said she believes parents will have peace of mind when they see the extra measures the district has implemented to keep kids safe.

“Installing plexiglass in every classroom where students are spending the bulk of their day. We have the safe signage throughout the building,” Simmons said. “Emphasizing, reinforcing, and reminding everyone who enters about social distancing.”

When CCSD students arrive on campus, they’ll immediately go to their classrooms. Breakfast and lunch will be a grab and go model, and teachers will have the ability to schedule breaks into their daily plans. While schedules will look different, students will still be given the opportunity to take related arts classes.

“And so it’s a typical day,” Simmons said. “But it’s one outfitted with masks, as much social distancing as possible, and limiting the amount of flow and traffic in and around our building.”

Also happening on Monday, Dorchester District Two will be implementing its hybrid learning model.

Students will operate on an AA/BB schedule with remote learning three days a week and in-person learning two days a week. DD2 expects around 15-thousand or so students to return.

Dorchester District Two Superintendent Joseph Pye said the district will be enforcing mask-wearing and social distancing for the days students are in the classroom.

“We feel we owe that to the parents who are sending their children back but still feel very uneasy about that,” Superintendent Pye said. “That they know we’re taking precautions on our end to make it as safe as possible for their child .”

He said this is all in an effort to eventually get kids back into the classroom on a 5-day a week schedule.

“We’re anxious to get this piece now in the puzzle, as we go for the big puzzle,” Superintendent Pye said. “And that’s coming up shortly I’m hoping, that we’ll be face to face and get back to some normalcy.”

Both superintendents ask for patience from parents as students and teachers navigate being back in the classroom again. They ask that any concerns be brought to the respective district’s attention as soon as possible.