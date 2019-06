SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue will host their 70th Annual Benefit Fish Fry on Saturday.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fish Fry Shack on Hennessy Street.

There will be live music at the event and we hear Fowler’s Mustache will be performing.

Tickets are only $5!