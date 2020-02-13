Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Wanted: Texas Republicans need new voters in 2020, and fast
North Dakota, tribes reach settlement over voter ID lawsuit
Torrential rains leave swollen rivers, downed trees in South
Wisconsin man sentenced for trying to buy nuclear material
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
Chase for the Championship
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Southeastern Wildlife Expo
Way Back Wednesday
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Summer camp registration at the Summerville YMCA
Community
by:
Tim Renaud
Posted:
Feb 13, 2020 / 11:55 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 13, 2020 / 11:55 AM EST
TRENDING HEADLINES
Why no Amber Alert in missing child case?
CPD makes arrest in vandalism case at the Islamic Center of Charleston
Video
Two SCDC inmates charged for trafficking drugs from inside prison
Two vehicles sought in search for missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl
Video
Storm Team 2
Mysterious animal bones found on Folly Beach sparks questions from beach-goers
Video
Report: Argument over canola oil leads to stabbing in Horry County; woman charged