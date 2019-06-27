Summerville Family YMCA hosting golf cart raffle for good cause

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Do you want the chance to win a golf cart while also supporting the Summerville Family YMCA?

You can do just that by purchasing a golf cart raffle ticket. Money raised will go back into the community through YMCA’s annual campaign.

The mission of the Summerville Family YMCA is to be a community cornerstone that puts Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

Last year, the Summerville Family YMCA invested over $250,000 back into our community through scholarships for membership and programs like swimming lessons, afterschool care, and diabetes prevention.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at any Summerville Family YMCA location until 7/4/19.

