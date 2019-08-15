Summerville Family YMCA to host Gymnastics Day

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Get ready to show off your best flips! Next Saturday is gymnastics day at the Summerville Family YMCA!

Participants will be working with competitive team members on various challenges, including: “How long can you hold a handstand?” and “How many forward rolls can you do?”

Leaders will also introduce competitive team members, highlighting senior gymnast and state champions from the 2018-2019 season.

The team girls will also do an exhibition to show off some of their skills.

Registration for everyone is $10, and that includes participation in the event, a medal at the end of each session, a meal ticket to claim at concessions, and access to the kids zone which includes a photoboth, jump castle, and face painting.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 24th