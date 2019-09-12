Summerville YMCA offering falls prevention program

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A fall prevention program is being offered by the Summerville Family YMCA.
Moving for Better Balance – a 12-week evidence-based fall prevention program kicks off on September 23rd at the center.
Classes meet each Monday and Wednesday from 12:15 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. – but registration is required.
Those attending will have a qualified instructor on hand to help teach you therapeutic movements, plus a small group to help support you.
Patients will gain:
- Improved balance and stability
- Improved memory and cognition
- Improved muscle strength
- Reduced stress
- Improved flexibility
To register or learn more, please visit www.summervilleymca.org or call 843-871-9622.