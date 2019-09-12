Summerville YMCA offering falls prevention program

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A fall prevention program is being offered by the Summerville Family YMCA.

Moving for Better Balance – a 12-week evidence-based fall prevention program kicks off on September 23rd at the center.

Classes meet each Monday and Wednesday from 12:15 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. – but registration is required.

Those attending will have a qualified instructor on hand to help teach you therapeutic movements, plus a small group to help support you.

Patients will gain:

Improved balance and stability

Improved memory and cognition

Improved muscle strength

Reduced stress

Improved flexibility

To register or learn more, please visit www.summervilleymca.org or call 843-871-9622.