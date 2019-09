SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Mark your calendars! Summerville Family YMCA and the ARK are teaming up to host a Senior Health and Wellness Expo on October 10th.

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Summerville Family YMCA at The Ponds (101 Pottery Circle).

This event is free and open to the community.