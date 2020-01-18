Support Charleston Parks and Conservancy at their ‘Shucked and Sauced’ fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S. C. (WCBD) – Charleston Parks and Conservancy is putting on “Shucked and Sauced” — a fundraising event aimed at renovating and beautifying public parks and green spaces around the City of Charleston.

On Saturday, January 25 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. head out to the Rose Pavillion at Hampton Park for oysters, barbecue, drinks and live music.

This is an event for those 21+. The event will feature local oysters and premier Charleston restaurants, including Chubby Fish, Amen Street, Nico, Obstinate Daughter, Delaney’s Oyster House, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, and more!

Attendees will also enjoy live music from Dallas Baker & Friends and libations from Holy City Brewing, Oysterman Wine, and a bloody mary bar by Cathead Vodka and Charleston Mix under the oaks.

Tickets are $95 in advance or $110 at the door. To buy tickets, click here.

