Taskforce addressing flooding concerns in James Island and West Ashley areas on Monday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Task Force Committee is working to alleviate flooding in your backyard.

On Monday, the task force will visit Charleston neighborhoods to address flooding concerns brought on by people living in the James Island and West Ashley areas.

The goal for this task force is to bring together agencies that control easements and rights of way to work cooperatively to solve flooding issues within existing budgets.

State Senator Sandy Senn who represents Charleston said these walkthroughs happen every 90 days.

“We have a reporting period where we all get together at city hall and these entities report back as to what all they got accomplished,” Senator Sandy Senn said. “And it’s sort of a peer-pressure thing. They don’t want to get to the meeting and say ‘we didn’t get that done.'”

Senn chairs the Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Taskforce Committee. She said these walkthroughs all started with a simple idea.

“We get every single entity that has right of way, heavy equipment, and we say, ‘how can we fix this neighborhood’s problems?'” said Senator Senn.

If you live in Charleston County and have a flooding concern that you want looked at, you’re asked to contact the Charleston County Legislative Delegation Office at (843)740-5855.

Below are the times and locations for the neighborhood walkthroughs:

9:00-9:30 – 1235 Sunset Drive, Charleston, SC 29407, Parkwood Estates

9:45-10:15 – 1860 Turkey Pen Road, Charleston, SC 29412, Queensborough

10:30-10:45 – 425 Carol Street, Charleston, SC 29412 Woodland Shores

10:46-11:01 – 414 Carol Street, Charleston, SC 29412 Woodland Shores

11:15-11:45 – 30 Wappoo Creek Place, Charleston, SC 29412, Wappoo Creek Place

11:45-12:45 Lunch

1:00-1:30 – 1536 Highland Avenue, Charleston, SC 29412 Bayfront

1:45-2:15 – 7 Yeamans Road, Charleston, SC 29407, The Crescent

2:30-2:45 – 635 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407, Byrnes Down

3:00-3:30 – 366 Betsy Road, Charleston, SC 29407 Harrison Acres

3:45-4:00 – 2554 Marsh Creek Drive, Charleston, SC 29407 Ashland Plantation

4:15-5:15 – 209 Shady Lane, Charleston, SC 29407, Capri Isle