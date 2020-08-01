The 21st Annual McElveen Race for the ARK is now happening virtually

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The 21st Annual McElveen Race for the ARK is just around the corner and the ARK wants your support!

This year’s race will look slightly different than years previous as the event has been moved to a virtual platform to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

“We want to give everyone the opportunity to participate and what better way than to run with us wherever you are! For this virtual run, you get to choose the racecourse and your start time! Run around your neighborhood, favorite park or anywhere else of your choice. All you have to do is complete your run or walk between the designated window below then, upload your time to be recognized for this accomplishment with all of our runners!”

The virtual start date will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 22nd, and will run through Saturday, August 29th at 11:59 p.m. Results and awards will be distributed on September 14th.

“Grab your co-workers, friends, and family, and let’s raise funds for families living with Alzheimer’s and related dementia, run/walk a 5K and have fun while maintaining social distance guidelines.”

For those looking to participate, race packet pick-ups will happen on Friday, August 21st from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the ARK House located in Summerville. A packet mailing option is available for a $7-dollar fee. Shipments will begin the week of August 17, 2020.

The ARK is a local non-profit that provides services to those who are dealing with Alzheimer’s. The ARK provides support services which include social respite care, support groups, education, caregiver consultations, resource referrals, and community development.

For more information about the ARK, click here.

To sign up for the 21st Annual McElveen Race, click here.