The 8th Annual Oyster Roast and Auction benefitting HALOS

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Enjoy an afternoon of oysters and more by supporting a local non-profit that helps grandparents and other relatives who are raising children and keep them out of foster care.

Right now, there are 74,000 children across the state in kinship care, and HALOS is the only organization in the tri-county area focused exclusively on the unique needs of kinship families.

The 8th annual Oyster Roast and Auction, which benefits HALOS, is happening this Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Harborside East (28 Bridgeside Blvd, Mount Pleasant).

The event features sweeping views of Charleston Harbor, live music and all you can eat oysters. For those who aren’t oyster-eaters, pulled pork, chili, hot dogs, mac and cheese will also be served.

Tickets $50 in advance and $60 on Sunday. Ticket price includes all food, wine and local beer.

Purchase them here: https://www.accelevents.com/e/HALOSOysterRoast