The 9th Annual Lowcountry Blueberry Festival kicks off this Sunday!

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Get those pickin’ fingers ready! The 9th annual Lowcountry Blueberry Festival kicks off this weekend.

Blueberry lovers can come out to Blue Pearl Farms for the best blueberries around, live music on the stage by Cypress Pond, delicious eats and drinks, artisans and artists, blueberry picking, and the world record blueberry toss.

The bushes are loaded with blueberries, and chefs from the International Culinary Institute at Myrtle Beach have created a special menu of farm to table delights that features them. Small bites and plates from Charleston Artisan Cheesehouse, Blue Pearl Farms bakers, blueberry pancakes all day, and other delectable morsels will be available.

Freshen up with blueberry lemonade, blueberry Bellini’s, blueberry beers and other cold drinks and get ready to try to break a world record, or set your own, with the Lowcountry Blueberry Toss. Pick a partner and practice up…one person throws, and the other catches the blueberry…in their mouth.

Everyone is welcome, but please leave your pets at home.

Bring a blanket or chairs to set up next to Cypress Pond. No outside alcohol or coolers; food, cold drinks, beer and wine will be made available.

Tickets are $10 for adults and children 15 and under are free. Gates open this Sunday at 11:45 a.m.

Blue Pearl Farms is located at 9760 Randall Rd just west of Hwy 17 near McClellanville.