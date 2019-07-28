The first semi-annual Charleston Boutique Warehouse Sale begins Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday kicks off the first semi-annual Charleston Boutique Warehouse Sale. It’s a three-day pop up warehouse sale that will feature local labels and designers. This sale will include end of season pricing for the entire three day event.

Donations from the Charleston Boutique Warehouse Sale will benefit the Turtle Survival Alliance, along with a portion of the charity event ticket sales.

This event is happening at The Omar Shrine Temple off of Patriots Point Street in Mount Pleasant. The sale is open to the public on August 3rd from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on August 4th from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, email Kathy Rambo at kramboc@aol.com.

If you can’t make the event but still want to donate, visit: https://secure.turtlesurvival.org/np/clients/turtlesurvival/donation.jsp?campaign=22&.