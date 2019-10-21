The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study is asking for your help building the future Highway 17 corridor in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Now is your chance to weigh in on the future of the Highway 17 corridor in Georgetown County.

The county and Grand Strand Area Transportation Study wants people living in the are area to guide these plans. The planning department is looking to further the conversation and ideas collected from last month’s workshop in Murrell’s Inlet.

The design meetings will be made up of planners, designers, market specialists and engineers. They plan to work with the community to create detailed and improved designs for various areas in and around the Highway 17 corridor. This process will narrow down more specific action items and generate recommendations on how to improve the corridor. It will also form the basis of the area’s future planning.

This is being done through a four-day session of drop-in events that kick off at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 21st. All four events will take place at Quigley’s Next Door located at 257 Willbrook Boulevard.

Information from last month’s public workshop will be presented, and an outline of that week’s presentations and events will be provided.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, will begin the first full day of Design Studio sessions, each of which focuses on a different aspect of the community. Residents are encouraged to drop in at any Design Studio sessions that fit their interests.

The schedule for Design Studios is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Resident Interest Group Meeting, 9-10 a.m.

Business Interest Group Meeting, 1-2 p.m.

Youth Interest Group Meeting, 3-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

History and Art Interest Group Meeting, 9-10 am.

Parks and Open Spaces Interest Group Meeting, 1-2 p.m.

Open Session, 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Multimodal Transportation Interest Group Meeting, 9-10 a.m.

Open Session, 1-4 p.m.

According to the press release, Public Pin-Up sessions will close out the day on Wednesday and Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. These sessions will offer comprehensive discussions of how the plan is evolving.

For those who are unable to attend the sessions, comments may be provided online by clicking here.