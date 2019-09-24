The Sickle Cell Fun Walk takes place Saturday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, enabling us to focus on this common inherited red blood cell disorder affecting 70,000 – 1,000,000 Americans in the United States.

The Sickle Cell Services of COBRA, Partners and Friends will hold their Annual Sickle Cell Fun Walk on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Park Circle in North Charleston this weekend.

The Walk will begin at 9:00 a.m. with check-in at 8:15 a.m. with other activities 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those attending can enjoy music, food, Italian ice, jump castles and face painting.

Proceeds from the Walk will support patients in enhancing healthy life empowerment for better health results.

You can pre-register for the walk on Eventbrite.com. Adults $25.00 Children under 12 – $15.00.