Town of Summerville to host Blood Drive with the American Red Cross

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – The Town of Summerville and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rollins Edwards Community Center at 301 N. Hickory St. The goal is to donate 32 pints of blood to help sick patients at our local hospitals. Light refreshments will be served.

Those interested in donating blood can contact Donna Scott with the Town of Summerville at dscott@summervillesc.gov. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments take priority.

Donation requirements:

Bring a photo ID.

You must be at least 16-years-old.

A 16-year-old needs a parent consent with them at the blood drive.

You must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Feeling well the day of.

Hydrate and eat before you come.

For questions regarding health and medical requirements contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.