Trident Literacy students celebrate achievements

It’s a special day for Trident Literacy students. They will walk across the stage to receive their GEDs.

The mission of Trident Literacy Association is to help adults reverse the cycle and impact of generational poverty and illiteracy. The 47-year-old nonprofit helps adults learn to read and write, offers GED preparation classes, ready to work career classes, and ESL English as a Second Language courses.

Trident Literacy is one of the top performing adult education organizations in the state, helping to change lives everyday. Rachel Knight is director of philanthropy for Trident Literacy Association. She says, “There is over 60-thousand adults in the Tri-county that does not have a high school credential. We serve about a thousand of those a year, so it’s hardly a drop in the bucket, but those thousand that we’re serving is totally making a ripple impact in not only their families but in the community.”

Some students will also be inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society. The ceremony will take place at Montague Terrace at North Charleston Coliseum at 7 p-m.