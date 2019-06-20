“Trippy bash” scholarship event planned in Summerville Friday

Summerville, SC – A date has been set for the annual “Stay Trippy Bash.”

The fish fry will benefit the Tripp Rabon Memorial Scholarship Fund. The family of Tripp Rabon established the event after 17-year-old Tripp Rabon died as the result of an early morning car crash on Highway 64 just two days before Christmas in 2015.

The Summerville High School senior was set to attend Clemson University, but he died five months before graduation.

The money raised from the bash will go to the Tripp Rabon Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded yearly to students from Summerville High School. That event will be held Friday, June 21st at the Summerville Country Club.

Tickets are $20 dollars.

So far six recipients have received scholarships totaling $12,000. In the first year of the “Stay Trippy Bash”, the family raised scholarships for two students. Each received $2,000. Last year four students received scholarships for $2,000 each.

For more information or to purchase tickets for this event, please click here.