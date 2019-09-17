Understanding the dangers of vaping

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Do you or your teens vape? The alternative to smoking tobacco has led to seven deaths in the United States.

A recent study from the American Heart Association revealed E-cigarette flavors target kids and young adults, and motives them to start using the devices.

Data shows there is in increase in underage vaping, and right now 25,000 teens are using e-cigarettes in South Carolina. That’s almost the entire population of Hanahan.

The House recently passed a bill that would protect the vaping and cigarette industry, and the American Heart Association is opposes that bill.

They are advocating for laws that increase the cigarette tax across all products: tobacco cigarettes and e-cigarettes, aim to pass laws to include e-cigarette in smoke-free laws, and want to better regulate the market.

While E-cigarettes do not contain tobacco smoke, many of these particles contain toxic chemicals that have been linked to heart disease, respiratory disease and cancer.