V.C. Summer trial could move to federal court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial centered around the abandoned nuclear reactors north of Columbia is set to begin this February.

Right now, the case is set to go to trial in Greenville County. A motion filed by Dominion last week would move the case to federal court in Greenville. That filing argues that since some customers live out of state, the case should be heard in U.S. court.

SCANA, the parent company of South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCEG) and state-owned utility Santee Cooper announced they were abandoning the V.C. Summer Nuclear Project more than two years ago.

Since then, Dominion’s taken over SCANA.

Governor Henry McMaster has repeatedly suggested selling Santee Cooper to repay ratepayers for the reactors that were never built.

Santee Cooper’s General Counsel, Mike Baxley, responded to last week’s filing saying in part, “We are committed to doing our part to keep the case on track for a February trial, as set by the court, and will continue supporting the Department of Administration as it fulfills its legislative directive to solicit and evaluate bids concerning Santee Cooper.”

We first told you last week that Santee Cooper approved a plan to convince lawmakers not to sell it. That plan, along with bids to buy or manage it are still under wraps.