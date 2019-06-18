Voices of Fashion: Fashion Weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Voices of Fashion is having its first ever fashion weekend from Friday, June 27, through Sunday, June 29.

The weekend starts with a meet and greet with models and designers in the fashion show on Friday, June 27. Those same designers and models will be in the first ever street fashion show on Saturday, June 28.

The weekend ends with a brunch and traditional runway show that will allow fashion lovers to voice their opinions on culture and fashion. Tickets for the events range from $20 to $40.