Volunteers needed for Sea Island Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Women Build’ event

GREATER CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sea Island Habitat for Humanity is preparing for its 21st annual, ‘Women Build’ event. ‘Women Build’ is the organization’s way of bringing volunteers in the community together to create homes for those in need.

This is happening the week of April 18th to the 25th (excluding Sunday). Registration costs $35 dollars and will include a t-shirt, snacks, and lunch.

The event is scheduled in shifts. Through registration, you can sign up for as many shifts to volunteer for as you’d like. The morning shift runs from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and the afternoon shift starts at 12:30 p.m. and will last until 4 p.m.

Maybe you’re not so sure you can manage the tools necessary to build? The organization still needs help in their hospitality tent to register participants, pass out snacks and water, keep an eye out for people who may need encouragement, and mention anything that needs attention to one of our staff. If interested, select Hospitality when you register for your desired shift(s) and Sea Island Habitat for Humanity will get back to you.

If you can’t make any of the build events, you can still do your part by donating to the cause.

To register and or donate, click here.

Questions? Contact Jacob Elsey at jacob@seaislandhabitat.org.