CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Walking with a purpose! Mothers Against Drunk Drivers will host their ‘Walk Like Madd, Lowcountry’ walk this Saturday at Hampton Park.

The event aims to raise funds and awareness against driving under the influence. Teams are formed to honor or remember victims of impaired driving crashes.

It happens Saturday, November 9th with registration opening at 8:00 a.m. and the walk beginning at 9:00 a.m.

To register or learn more please visit walklikemadd.org/lowcountry