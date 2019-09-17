CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Get ready to enjoy brunch with a Lowcountry author, all for a good cause!

You can attend the Wine, Women & Wisdom Lowcountry Author Brunch with Katie Sullivan Masalin to benefit Friends of Fisher House.

It takes place on Saturday, September 21st from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the Isle of Palms VFW (1004 Ocean Blvd).

The $55 ticket price includes a signed book, gift bags, brunch, and raffles from Diamonds Direct, Guinot Skincare Salon, Charleston Wine Shop.

Grab yours today: To get them online visit rockspaperflowers.bpt.me or call 800-838-3006, and mention the name of the event and location.

Area restaurants such as Saveur du Monde, Sena Café, Simmons Seafood, Dish & Design, Whole Foods and more will provide food.