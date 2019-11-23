Work off that post-turkey-day guilt by running in the Montage Palmetto Bluff Turkey Trot 5k

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re headed to Bluffton for the Thanksgiving holiday, you don’t want to miss out on the Montage Palmetto Bluff’s Turkey Trot 5k.

This event is happening the Friday after Thanksgiving, November 29th. Race day registration and packet pickups will start at 8 in the morning. The race will begin at 9 a.m. It will both start and end in the front of the River House in Wilson Village.

Pre-registration costs $25 dollars per runner ahead of the race. Online registration will close on Monday, 11/25 at 5 p.m. This will guarantee you a t-shirt. However, you can still sign up on race day, which will cost $35 dollars per person. Click here if you wish to register.

One-hundred-percent of the registration fees from the Turkey Trot will benefit the Bluffton/Hilton Head Chapter of Meals on Wheels.

Race after party & award ceremonies will be held on the Village Green.

Medals will be rewarded to the top three winners in each age division. 12U, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+.

Strollers and dogs are welcome, there will also be a special medal for 1st place dog.