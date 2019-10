CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s an opportunity to raise awareness regarding strokes and the burdens they cause. Tuesday is World Stroke Day.

Did you know stroke is the number 1 cause of disability in the U.S. and the No. 5 cause of death in South Carolina?

The American Heart Association says the best way to recognize a stroke is through the FAST method:

F-face drooping

A-arm weakness

S-Slurred speech

T- Time to call 911

The faster the stroke is treated, the more likely someone is able to recover.