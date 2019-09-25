You are invited to Charleston Habitat for Humanity’s 5th annual Builder Bash!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Habitat for Humanity will be celebrating its 30th anniversary during the 5th annual Builder Bash on Thursday.

The celebratory gala kicks off at The Cedar Room in the Cigar Factory from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Builder Bash will raise funds to help end the cycle of poverty and provide safe, affordable housing to hardworking families in the cities of Charleston, North Charleston, and West Ashley.

The public is invited to enjoy a fun-filled evening of bites, beverages, silent and live auctions, and entertainment at the only party in Charleston where guests can wear Carhartt and Chanel in the same ensemble.

Tickets are $150! Save $15 by using the code COUNTON2.

More info is available at 843-203-4025 or www.charlestonhabitat.org.