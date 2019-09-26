You are invited to the 7th annual Oyster Roast & Chili Cook-off

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The 7th annual Oyster Roast and Chili Cook-off kicks off this Sunday in Mount Pleasant.

The family-friendly event benefits the Florence Crittenton Programs which offers homeless pregnant teens and young mothers and their babies to have a safe haven, medical care, education, and transitional housing.

The oyster roast and chili cook-off will happen Sunday, September 29th at Alhambra Hall in Mount Pleasant from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $45 for 21 and over, $15 for 20 and under, and FREE for 12 and under.

There will be live music by The Stilettos, a Kids Zone with fun activities, all-you-can-eat oysters, chili tastings, a Chili Cook-off with local celebrity judges Rob Fowler and Brendan Clark, beer & wine and raffle prizes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES