You are invited to the 7th annual Oyster Roast & Chili Cook-off

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The 7th annual Oyster Roast and Chili Cook-off kicks off this Sunday in Mount Pleasant.

The family-friendly event benefits the Florence Crittenton Programs which offers homeless pregnant teens and young mothers and their babies to have a safe haven, medical care, education, and transitional housing.

The oyster roast and chili cook-off will happen Sunday, September 29th at Alhambra Hall in Mount Pleasant from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $45 for 21 and over, $15 for 20 and under, and FREE for 12 and under.

There will be live music by The Stilettos, a Kids Zone with fun activities, all-you-can-eat oysters, chili tastings, a Chili Cook-off with local celebrity judges Rob Fowler and Brendan Clark, beer & wine and raffle prizes.