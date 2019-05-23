Contact us by searching through our department listing. All inquiries will be fielded and directed to the appropriate party.

News Department Recorded News Tip line: (843) 884-2288 Assignment Desk Number: (843) 216-4875 Email the News Department: Counton2@wcbd.com Weather Department Daily Weather recording: (843) 216-4933 Weather email: stormteam2@wcbd.com Sports Department Sports email: sports@wcbd.com Sales/Advertising Department Sales phone: (843) 216-4869 Sales email: salesmanagers@wcbd.com CountOn2.com Website phone: (843) 216-4875 Website email: Counton2@wcbd.com Technical Questions Engineering email: engineering@wcbd.com Business Office Business Office phone: (843) 216-4855 Business Office email: accounting@wcbd.com Programming Station Feedback & Comments GMFeedback@wcbd.com Closed Captioning captioning.complaint@wcbd.com EEO Public Filings Current Public File Report

News Story Video Copies

To request a news segment on DVD, contact Metro Monitor via the web at www.metromonitor.com, or via their toll-free number 1 (800) 861-5255.