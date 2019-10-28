Disney on Ice VIP Ticket Giveaway

REEVESVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Coronor's Office has identified the deceased person found in the Badham Historic House fire in Reevesville.

Tonie Jackson Jr., 29, has been identified by the Dorchester County Coronor's Office. He is the son of Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman. Jackson's body has been transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina. His autopsy is scheduled for this Tuesday to determine what killed him.