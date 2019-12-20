Enter to win: Family 4-pack tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters

Live Now
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to the Lowcountry as part of their world tour and News 2 has your chance to win tickets.

The iconic Globetrotters are preparing to battle their legendary foe, the Washington Generals, in an all-new ‘Pushing the Limits World Tour.’

News 2 is giving away two family-four pack of tickets – just fill out the entry form below! A winner will be selected on December 30th.

The Harlem Globetrotters will hit the stage at the North Charleston Coliseum on January 2nd at 7:00 p.m.

