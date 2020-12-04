Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
UPS implements shipping limits amid holiday season
Video
Top Stories
2 marshals wounded in shootout with trooper-shooting suspect
Officials: South Carolina ready for vaccine roll-out
City of Charleston and North Charleston holiday celebrations begin Friday
Video
CPD investigating overnight shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Blitz On 2
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
Masters Report
National Sports
ACC Football
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Veterans Voices
Toys for Tots
Holiday Fun Guide
Home for the Holidays
Pass or Fail
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Remarkable Women 2020
Contests
Posted:
Dec 4, 2020 / 08:47 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 4, 2020 / 09:02 AM EST
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
25th Annual Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade could attract thousands despite COVID-19 concerns
Video
CPD investigating overnight shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
City of Charleston and North Charleston holiday celebrations begin Friday
Video
Walmart, S.C. Ports Authority, and Dorchester County celebrate the groundbreaking of $220 million distribution center
Video
Custodian arrested after hidden camera found in North Carolina elementary school restroom
SCANA agrees to settle fraud charges in failed VC Summer nuclear plant project
Cottageville woman scores $250,000 payday from winning lottery ticket