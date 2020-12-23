Summerville DREAM “Sweetstakes”

Win a prize pack for a stay in Summerville where It’s Just Sweeter Here – from the Summerville Dream!

Two Night Complementary Stay at Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites

Reservations must be made directly with the Sales Department by calling (854) 220-1027.  Certificate must be presented to the front desk at time of Check-in.  Only Valid for a standard Guestroom at Hilton Garden Inn or a King Studio at Homewood Suites Summerville located at 406 Sigma Dr. Summerville, SC 29486 – Expires June 30, 2021

$50 Gift Certificate Sweetwater 123

Not redeemable for cash.  Good for one year from date issued.  Redemption value not to exceed $50.00 123 West Richardson Ave. Summerville, SC 29483

$50 Gift Certificate Accent On Wine

Can be redeemed at any Accent on Wine location 132 South Main Street Summerville, SC 29483

$50 Gift Card Four Green Fields, art-gifts-gourmet

117-A Central Avenue Summerville, SC 29483

$50 Gift Card Hippie Soul

120 Central Ave. Summerville, SC 29483

$50 Gift Card Everything Chic

126 South Main Street Summerville, SC 29483

