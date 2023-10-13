YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS

Charleston Mayoral Debate

With only weeks to go until Charleston city residents head to the polls to decide who they want to lead the Holy City into the future, six candidates seeking the office of mayor will meet on the debate stage.

Incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg and five challengers – William Cogswell, Mika Gadsden, Debra Gammons, Clay Middleton, and Peter Shahid – will address issues that matter to you during a News 2 prime-time debate airing live on Thursday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m. and streaming online at counton2.com. Plus, stick around for a post-debate analysis show on counton2.com.

Join Brendan Clark, Carolyn Murray, and Riley Benson asking questions you want answered.

You are invited to join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ChsMayorDebate

Meet the Candidates

John Tecklenburg, incumbent mayor

William Cogswell

Mika Gadsden

Debra Gammons

Clay Middleton

Peter Shahid