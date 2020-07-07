Skip to content
Gov. McMaster, state health officials provide update on SC’s coronavirus response
Watch our livestream of NEWSFEED NOW, a digital news show
Watch our livestream of News 2 Midday
Destination Vacation
Destination Vacation: 23 miles of hiking trails await across North Carolina’s beautiful Piedmont Environmental Center
Destination Vacation | Historic Yates Mill Pond near Raleigh
Destination Vacation: Colonial Williamsburg
Destination Vacation: Diving into the history of the Gullah Geechee
Destination Vacation | Augusta, Georgia
More Destination Vacation Headlines
Destination Vacation heads to the Swamp Rabbit Trail
Destination Vacation: The Charleston City Market
TRENDING HEADLINES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster signs order prohibiting alcohol sales at restaurants, bars after 11PM
GCSO: Three in custody after woman escapes from alleged abductors
CCSO closes all lanes of I-526 WB near Westmoreland Bridge as crews remove car from creek
Quarantine requirement for travel to and from South Carolina
Harvard researchers: 18 SC counties need stay-at-home orders to reduce ‘uncontrollable spread’ of coronavirus
