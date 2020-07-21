Destination PA: Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) If you ever wish to go for a hike that includes not one, not two, but 22 waterfalls in a single trip — then Ricketts Glen State Park is a place to add to your bucket list this year!

30-miles north of Bloomsburg and spread across Luzerne, Columbia and Sullivan Counties, lies the state park.

Home to just about any outdoor activities you can imagine, there’s always something for everyone to do. Eyewitness News spoke to Mickey Maneval, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) park ranger at Ricketts Glen, on what the park has to provide.

“We offer camping, cabins, cottages, swimming beach,” says Maneval.

At the main entrance on the mountain top, you will find the main park office where you can pick up brochures about Ricketts Glen.

Len Getz and his wife from Philadelphia, who were staying at Ricketts Glen for a few days, says, “We’ve had a great time. Yesterday, we did the loop, the trails, the falls trails loop. We hit 17 of the waterfalls.”

Stephanie Strouse and her family from Shamokin are frequent visitors to the park. For them, a day at the park is just about as good as it gets.

Strouse says they just wanted to get out of the house to go swimming and eat outdoors.

Maneval exclaims, “The falls trails, that’s the most popular. A lot of people come here to check out the waterfalls.”

Puja Patel told us she lives nearby in Berwick and was searching for a good place to hike, and Ricketts Glen was a top pick!

“We just searched for a nice hiking trail near me and this one was the best one,” said Patel.

Between the 28-miles of trails to navigate through, you can find plenty of waterways and Pennsylvania wildlife.

For an easier walk, the Beach Trail and Bear Walk are recommended to venture on.

For those who are ready to take on the hiking challenge, the Cherry Run and Falls Trails should be on your list.

Patel says, “It’s beautiful. There are a lot of different hiking trails depending on what you want and different distances like 4 miles, 1 mile, 2 miles, so it’s a lot of activities to do around here.”

Heading down to the waterfalls from the parking lot, you will see falls ranging from 10 to 40 feet.

It’s worth the effort to reach Ganoga Falls, which is a staggering 94-foot-drop from top to bottom.

But with such a steep and rocky hike, your safety is top priority.

When it comes to the weather and the rough terrain, it’s important that you wear proper footwear before you head out on the trails in the 13,000 acre state park.

Getz says, “The lake’s beautiful, the waterfalls are phenomenal and we’ve never been here before, so it’s just been a phenomenal trip and place to go.”

Ricketts Glen State Park is open every day of the year from sunrise to sunset. The park is free for access to the trails and beach.

For more information on Ricketts Glen State Park, click here

Thursday night we will feature Destination Pennsylvania at 8 and 8:30 p.m. on WBRE. It will also be featured on PA Live where Haley Bianco and Chris Bohinski are your guides to fun places to explore in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Both programs will also air on WYOU Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 and 7:30 pm.