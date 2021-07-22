Destination Vacation: Exploring historic downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Take a look around downtown Charleston and it’s no wonder it has been named the best small city in the United States – ten years running – by Conde Nast Traveler Magazine.

From the ever-popular pineapple fountain to the Instagram famous Rainbow Row, to the bustle of Market Street.

The historic Holy City leaves nothing to be desired.

“There are six reasons people typically choose Charleston and history is always at the top of the list,” said Doug Warner, Charleston Visitors Bureau.

The peninsula has 3,800 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s a destination where history buffs feel right at home.

The other reasons people choose Charleston; “Culinary, outdoor activities, golf, boating, sailing, fishing… all of that. Arts and culture, family activities and of course shopping,” said Warner.

Let’s take a trip through the Charleston City Market – one of the most popular attractions in the city.

Here you’ll find dozens of vendors selling products like praline pecans, handmade accessories, homemade lotions and soaps, sweetgrass baskets – the options are endless.

And the culinary scene in downtown Charleston presents diverse dishes sure to satisfy every taste bud.

If you want to hit all the best local eateries, stop by Bulldog Tours to schedule a culinary tour.

“We feature some of the food that originated here, things like shrimp and grits, she crab soup,” said Andrew Kuhn, manager and tour guide for Bulldog Tours.

Both dishes are common and crowd favorites.

“And then we feature some of the evolution of the culinary scene,” said Kuhn.

And if you’re looking for a little more haunting on your Charleston vacation, Bulldog Tours has you covered.

“We have ghost tours in the old City Jail. We have ghost tours on the Yorktown. For the dungeon, there’s a lot of stories about pirates, patriots, the early history of Charleston,” Kuhn explained.

He said these tours will spook even the bravest visitors. “We are actually taking people into these locations to do the tours,” he said.

For those who want to keep the scary to a minimum, you can take a more laid-back approach by taking a walk to soak in the Holy City.

“I think it’s probably the most romantic walking city ever and certainly the most European city in America. I think just taking time to stroll down the streets and checking out the hidden alleyways and cobblestone paths is pretty fantastic,” said Warner.