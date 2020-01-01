Skip to content
Former NBA Commissioner, David Stern (77), has died
Top Stories
Coast Guard says 5 missing after crab boat sinks in Alaska
2020 starts on frigid note with polar bear plunges
Houston woman ringing in new year killed by stray bullet
Floats, marching bands hit the streets for 131st Rose Parade
Digital Originals
Expert explains how to stick to fitness goals in 2020
Summerville resident dies unexpectedly; honored at Trident Medial Center
Folly Beach prepares for the 9th annual Flip Flop Drop
Local farm asking for recycled Christmas trees to feed goats
Plumbers slammed after the holidays; How to avoid a costly fix
Day after Christmas shopping in the Lowcountry
VIDEO: News 2 Team shares their favorite holiday traditions
An EXCLUSIVE look into the renovation of the Admiral’s House
Summerville Post Office drop box robbed
The dangers of Xylitol, the miracle of Moose
How to know the difference between the Cold or the Flu
The dangers of decorating for the holidays
TRENDING HEADLINES
SC Treasurer’s Office: You may have unclaimed cash
Watch Live
Summerville man arrested for solicitation of a minor
Deputies: Large vintage signs stolen from Pawleys Island restaurant
Dozens gather on Folly Beach for the annual Bill Murray look-a-like Polar Plunge
Victim identified in deadly car wash shooting.
ASHPICKS Product Review: The Beachwaver