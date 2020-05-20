A positive ‘marquee’ on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Uplifting messages that were written above the iconic American Theater Marquee are aimed to inspire as we pull ourselves out of this pandemic. Those on social media saying the marquee at the American Theater is a literal sign of hope in theses dark and trying times.

Those messages displayed read as Charleston Strong—and the greater your storm, the brighter your rainbow, and even adding in personal shout outs, a privilege that is typically for those who book an event with the Theater.

We thought as a team that it would be a really good way to provide some sunshine to the world and to have original messages—something to feel good about. Watching the news everyday, hearing all the negatives, sometimes it’s nice to just look up and see something positive. Amber Cotes, Executive Director for Patrick Properties Hospitality Group

A notion Amber Cotes, the Executive Director for Patrick Properties Hospitality Group, said is just one of the many positive responses they’ve gotten since deciding to not keep the marquee blank as they were shut down from the Coronavirus.

People get very excited to put their messages on the Marquee when they host events with us at the American Theater. And then there’s on occasion sometimes where you can place a message up there if we do not have an event going on. Amber Cotes, Executive Director for Patrick Properties Hospitality Group

As for when they see themselves getting back to a hosting events? The group said for now they have smaller-local events on the books for June, but larger capacity ones have been pushed back for some time. Until then, they are working towards new protocols.

We are going into this with a level of caution that makes us feel comfortable that we are taking care of our guests, that we are taking care of our staff and that we are going to be moving back into the events world in a sustainable way that we know that we can knock out of the park and keep everybody safe. Amber Cotes, Executive Director for Patrick Properties Hospitality Group

While they will have a slow reopening—Cotes said that what she misses the most about being open and fully operating is the joy and unification that their group’s spaces bring to those in the Lowcountry and all those that have chosen Charleston as their destination.

We miss seeing the unification of families. We are in the best business in the world, we get to see people getting married, we get to see families unite. When we host weddings, we have the ability to see not just two people getting married, but two families coming together. It’s a family reunion and a union, all in one. Amber Cotes, Executive Director for Patrick Properties Hospitality Group









