Fighting to Save the Light on Morris Island

FOLLY BEACH S.C. (WCBD) – The Morris Island Lighthouse has been a staple in the community since it was first lit in 1876, but for the past 20 years, a group called Save the Light, has been trying to do just that.

Richard Beck, a board member for Save the Light says, the time is now.

We’ve put a 5 year time limit on it, if we can’t get into serious restoration in the next years, we think it may become unrecoverable. And at that point, my grandchildren will probably see it fall into the water. Richard Beck, Board Member of Save the Light

With a time-restraint on it, the 501(c)(3) will head to a Charleston County meeting to show officials how far they’ve come since they obtained responsibility of the lighthouse–and how much need to be done.

So far, Save the Light has been able to do two massive restoration projects with the contributions made from the state of S.C., the town of Folly Beach, and private donors. The first was to put a new foundation underneath the Lighthouse, and second was a cofferdam around the structure to deter ship-worms and erosion.

Beck says that aside from becoming a member of Save the Light, or donating, you can reach out to your elected officials to let them know when the time comes for a funding vote, to help save the light.

To get involved and become a member of Save the Light, click here.

