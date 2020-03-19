Keeping a social distance is for others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Social distancing is not about contracting the virus, it’s about preventing it.

Kenneth Perry, Emergency Room Doctor and Assistant Medical Director at Trident Health says that keeping your distance, is about saving lives.

Social Distancing is where you actually spend time away from away from somebody at a distance of probably 6 to 9 feet. The reason we say this is because this virus, the COVID virus, actually lives in droplets in the respiratory system. So if you sit or if you stand close enough, there’s a possibility that the virus can get transmitted to you. Kenneth Perry, M.D. Assistant Medical Director at Trident Health

Perry says that it’s important to remember germs in a sneeze or a cough can travel up to 15 feet.

And while younger folks continue to go out, recent data suggests 20-40 year-olds have come down with a majority of the cases—even though they may not feel it.

At this point, millennials seem to get away with far less of a symptom output of this, but you don’t know who you’re gonna be around. So they go down to Florida sit on the beach and because they think nothing is wrong, but then they fly home and they’re flying with a flight attendant or pilot and that pilot has a family member who’s immune compromised. We’re really putting everybody at risk.

Kenneth Perry, M.D. Assistant Medical Director at Trident Health

While Social distancing may not put an end to the virus like a vaccine will, it will reduce the number of individuals needing to be seen by healthcare professionals.

Social Distancing is our way of reducing the number of people who have signs or symptoms are really bad problems from the Coronavirus, COVID19 at any one point in time it’s not saying that we’re going to completely eradicated or eliminated we really need a vaccine for that but what we’re trying to do is maintain the number of people coming to the hospital at a level that we can take care of. Kenneth Perry, M.D. Assistant Medical Director at Trident Health

Although Perry says a shortage of supplies has yet to hit the lowcountry, they can get low in time. The main concerns being about the space and specialized respiratory equipment, such as ventilators becoming scarce as the numbers grow.

Everything is at a set number as I joke, the number of toilet rolls of toilet paper is a limited commodity at target or Walmart. Right now, also are ventilators, so are physicians, so are nurses, so we wanna make sure that we have the right number of people coming in at the right times. Kenneth Perry, M.D. Assistant Medical Director at Trident Health

For the most up to date information on COVID-19, click here.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.