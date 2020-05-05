Lowcountry gym given the ‘okay’ to reopen with state’s clarification

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 2 weeks after receiving a warning and then being cited by the City of Charleston, Big Work Fitness has resumed their operations.

Dan Riccio, the Director of Livability and Tourism for the City of Charleston, said Big Work Fitness is the only gym in the Lowcountry allowed to be open as it has been deemed essential by the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

Right now, they are deemed essential, just like a retail store. They have to go through the same guidelines as the retail stores and grocery stores and all of that. Dan Riccio, Director of Livability & Tourism for the City of Charleston

While the gym may be in the City of Charleston, they now will operate under the rules and regulations issued by the state. However, Riccio noted this will not stop his office from continuing to ensure they follow DHEC’s guidelines.

If it is found that they are not adhering to these guidelines, i.e. my inspector goes in, sees that they are not adhering to the guidelines, then we notify them (the state). And this permission, or approval by them is saying that it can be revoked. Dan Riccio, Director of Livability & Tourism for the City of Charleston

According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, there is no way to revoke a clarification of being essential, as Big Work Fitness has done.

For this particular case, the company submitted a clarification form requesting being able to conduct 1:1 personal training from physical therapy referrals (patients). This response was specific to this exact request (limited operations) vs. opening for normal gym operations.” South Carolina Department of Commerce

A representative for the Department of Commerce noted that per their outlined critical services provided at the gym, they were able to open in a limited manner.

The state has been committed to keeping as many businesses open as are able to safely do so. Based on this inquiry and the critical services the company outlined they are providing, they were able to maintain limited operations. South Carolina Department of Commerce

News 2 reached out to Big Work Fitness on how they are conducting business in the COVID-19 era, they declined to comment.

