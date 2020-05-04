Some Lowcountry salons say they are not ready reopen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many salons are prepared to open their doors at any given moment, while others said, they have not been able to find the proper items necessary to do so safely.

Faye Allen, Owner and Stylist of Studio 711 Hair Spa said, if the Governor were to reopen salons today—she would continue keep her doors closed until she is able to be fully stocked.

The one thing that is a recommendation was a non-contact thermometer, that has been the most difficult to find—or it’s extra shipping which astronomical. It’s almost the price of the item itself. Faye Allen, Owner/Stylist of Studio 711 Hair Spa

Allen said this had been the same for finding the correct face masks to purchase for customers who may not have one—and proper disinfectant wipes. Even more, she noted it’s similarly hard to find items she’d typically buy for her usual inventory.

In between searching for items, Allen has kept an eye on other states who are opening such as Georgia, and those like Ohio that have released guidelines for salon owners to prepare.

When she does finally receive all of her PPE, Allen said she feels the need to do a trial run before bringing clients in. Even adding in, that she purchased scrubs to wear as opposed to her normal attire.

Maybe I need to do a trial run, get somebody in here say a sibling or a relative and say like, hey, let’s go see what this looks like. Faye Allen, Owner/Stylist of Studio 711 Hair Spa

While it may not look the same once salons reopen, Allen believes it is in the best interest for all.

I know it wont be the same as it has been–I’ve been doing this almost 40 years and hopefully I can do it another 40 more. So I have to stay alive. Faye Allen, Owner/Stylist of Studio 711 Hair Spa

As of Monday, there have been no updates from the Governor or the South Carolina State Board of Cosmetology that states when salons or barbershops will reopen.

