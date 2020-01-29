The Awakening of the Vivian Anderson Moultrie Park

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A revitalization plan for the Vivian Anderson Moultrie Park will be one step closer as the City of Charleston and Enough Pie await approval to apply for the PRAD grant.

The often forgotten park is located in Charleston’s Wagener Terrace neighborhood, fully covered by I-26. It sits between Mount Pleasant Street and Laurel Avenue and has no formal entrance as of now.

Constructed in the early 70s, the Vivian Anderson Moultrie Park was once a hot spot for families—now it sits still, unused and rusting.

It’s got some age on it and so we are working with Enough Pie to do a park refurbishment plan, replace the playground, and do some creative piece making and really engage this neighborhood. Jason Kronsberg, the Director of Parks for the City of Charleston

Something that Enough Pie’s Executive Director, Cathryn Davis also agrees with, bringing this neighborhood back together in a more creative way.

We’re excited to be partnering with a team of artists from around Charleston to take these 50 columns that you see all through this under pass and really revitalize them with some really beautiful artwork. Cathryn Davis, Executive Director at Enough Pie

And those artists chose to move forward with a botanical theme. This after Enough Pie door to door to hear what the community wished to see in their park—responding back with more plants and wildlife.

In addition to the art, Enough Pie and the City of Charleston will be adding a full-shaded basketball court, picnic tables, more seating and even bamboo to assist with drainage.

There’s a lot of change happening in Charleston and a lot of development, a lot of new people moving in and it’s important that everybody know one another, that we’re connected and we’re a community. Cathryn Davis, Executive Director at Enough Pie

They hope to have the park up and running by May.

