The beginning of Jazz in Charleston

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – New Orleans may be the birthplace of Jazz, but the much loved music genre has become a permanent part of the culture here in Charleston.

Dennis Fassuliotis, a Jazz Aficionado in Charleston says the history of jazz in the Holy City dates back to 1891 with the Jenkins orphanage.

Run by Reverend Jenkins, the home housed and taught up to 500 children in the Lowcountry—eventually creating the Jenkins Orphanage Band. The band played across the U-S and even for President Roosevelt and Taft.

Some of those children were Cat Anderson, Freddie Green, and Jabbo Smith who went on to play for Jazz legend, Duke Ellington.

Upcoming 6th Annual Charleston Jazz Festival:

January 23rd – Local Band Day at the Forte Jazz Lounge (477 King Street #475 Charleston, SC 29403)

January 24th – The World of Regina Carter at the Charleston Music Hall (37 John Street Charleston, SC 29403)

January 25th – Monty Alexander Trio, Jane Monheit, Freddy Cole and the Charleston Jazz Orchestra at the Gaillard Center (92 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401)

January 26th – Family Jazz Day at Revive Charleston – Faith Church (1527 Remount Road North Charleston, SC 29406)

