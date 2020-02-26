The Nomaddicts: Lowcountry native takes on hitchhiking through Africa

ISLE OF PALMS S.C. (WCBD) – Traveling abroad and documenting your experiences on social media through photos and blogs is a seemingly common practice in today’s time. Yet one Lowcountry native, and her partner, are taking their journey to another continent a step further by only hitchhiking.

Sarah and Gabe have been traveling non-stop in Africa for four months. Sarah is a Wando High School graduate, and Gabe is originally from Canada.

Sarah’s parents, Brandt Saunders and Margaret Coleman still reside in Isle of Palms and say the pair’s decision to hitchhike was not one they landed at random.

It’s not an impulsive kind of thing. These two young people are super seasoned travelers, otherwise I think our anxiety would be probably through the roof. Brandt Saunders, Sarah’s Father

In 2019, Sarah and Gabe were said to have come back from Vietnam, where they met, to work for the summer in Alaska. There, the couple managed to save enough money to come back to Isle of Palms to plan out their year long escapade.

Sticking to a budget between five and ten dollars a day, with the exception of visa costs. The two additionally planned to use Work Away, a resource to find local jobs to continue with financial assistance while in Africa.

And while traveling in your youth is typically associated with partying, Saunders says it’s not about that for Gabe and Sarah.

It’s all about the bar, it’s all about the party in a foreign country, and that’s just not them. They very much both into history. Brandt Saunders, Sarah’s Father

Documenting the ancient cities, a famous skate-park, and even ‘No Man’s Land’ ⁠— it’s how they travel from place to place that is not for the ‘weak-hearted’.

You’re in an open train car so it goes from 100° in the daytime to 40° at night in an open car. Margaret Coleman, Sarah’s Mother

Coleman says the couple takes open cart trains a majority of the time, as they stray away from what we know as public transportation. Also walking and taking rides from anyone who will bring them closer to their next location.

The people they are meeting you know, they are beautiful people, they are open, they are giving, and they are curious about them. Who are these two white kids from North America. And you’re walking around my country? Well, come to my house and let me feed you. Margaret Coleman, Sarah’s Mother

As for how far they plan to go into the continent?

I think the perimeter but as everyone knows there are areas that are red flags and you know they’re not reckless. They are very aware of the political landscape of the places, so there will be places they won’t be going to. Brandt Saunders, Sarah’s Father

To continue following their journey, click here.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.